Balboa Wealth Partners Has $956,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Balboa Wealth Partners lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,712 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Edward Jones lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

VZ traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,734,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,198,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $42.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.57. The company has a market cap of $150.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.