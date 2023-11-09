Balboa Wealth Partners Sells 22,250 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Balboa Wealth Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 22,250 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 3.0% of Balboa Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after acquiring an additional 791,710 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after acquiring an additional 272,557 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.54. The stock had a trading volume of 34,714,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,302,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 946.66, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.63.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Truist Financial cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.10.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

