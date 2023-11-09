Balboa Wealth Partners Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Balboa Wealth Partners reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,778 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.11. 2,179,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,318,316. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.07. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $28.97 and a 52 week high of $33.80.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

