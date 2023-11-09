Bancor (BNT) Price Tops $0.81 on Exchanges

Bancor (BNT) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One Bancor token can now be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00002204 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bancor has traded up 56.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bancor has a market cap of $114.49 million and $93.03 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bancor alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006769 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00016737 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,692.29 or 0.99979775 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00011519 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005486 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Bancor Profile

Bancor (BNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,538,650 tokens. The official website for Bancor is www.carbondefi.xyz. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bancor is medium.com/carbondefi. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bancor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 141,791,873.95725873 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.72064323 USD and is up 24.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 379 active market(s) with $66,610,062.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bancor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.