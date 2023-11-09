Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $448.19

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 448.19 ($5.53) and traded as high as GBX 453.80 ($5.60). Barratt Developments shares last traded at GBX 449.70 ($5.55), with a volume of 3,978,399 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 390 ($4.81) to GBX 370 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 460 ($5.68) to GBX 464 ($5.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 552 ($6.81) to GBX 495 ($6.11) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 466 ($5.75) to GBX 392 ($4.84) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 481.75 ($5.95).

The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 432.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 448.20. The stock has a market cap of £4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 846.70, a P/E/G ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were paid a dividend of GBX 23.50 ($0.29) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $10.20. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio is 6,415.09%.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Mike Scott purchased 10,550 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 474 ($5.85) per share, with a total value of £50,007 ($61,729.42). In other news, insider Mike Scott acquired 10,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 474 ($5.85) per share, with a total value of £50,007 ($61,729.42). Also, insider Caroline Silver bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 397 ($4.90) per share, for a total transaction of £39,700 ($49,006.30). 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

