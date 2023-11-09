BitTorrent-New (BTT) Hits Market Capitalization of $447.34 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $447.34 million and $23.58 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002277 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001845 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001310 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004151 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001031 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002934 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002610 BTC.
BitTorrent-New Token Profile
BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io.
BitTorrent-New Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.