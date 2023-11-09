BMO Capital Markets Cuts WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Price Target to C$1.50

WildBrain (TSE:WILD – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WILD. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of WildBrain from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$6.00 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.54.

Get WildBrain alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on WILD

WildBrain Stock Performance

WildBrain Company Profile

WildBrain stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$1.26. The company had a trading volume of 9,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,644. The firm has a market cap of C$252.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.85, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.55, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.88. WildBrain has a one year low of C$1.21 and a one year high of C$3.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.75.

(Get Free Report)

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Content and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.