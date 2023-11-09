Bone Biologics (BBLG) to Release Earnings on Friday

Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Friday, November 10th.

Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.19). On average, analysts expect Bone Biologics to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BBLG traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.53. 10,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,623. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.63. Bone Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20.

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.

