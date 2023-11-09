Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:BFH)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

Bread Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 8.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bread Financial to earn $8.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.5%.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Bread Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BFH stock opened at $28.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.55. Bread Financial has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $44.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional Trading of Bread Financial

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.22. Bread Financial had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bread Financial will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $402,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 349,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 153,753 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bread Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bread Financial from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BFH

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.