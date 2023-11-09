Brookfield Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BN)

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.
Brookfield Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of BN stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $32.20. 3,126,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,580,913. Brookfield has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $47.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 357.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.53.
Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 0.33%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Report on Brookfield
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BN. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $799,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,672,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $1,548,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $1,483,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $748,000. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Brookfield
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Institutional activity provides a bottom for gaming stocks
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Coca-Cola EuroPacific Partners is a tasty play on Coke
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 reasons Qualcomm might be the easiest buy this month
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.