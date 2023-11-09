Brookfield Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BN)

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Brookfield Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BN stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $32.20. 3,126,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,580,913. Brookfield has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $47.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 357.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.53.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 0.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BN. CSFB decreased their target price on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Brookfield from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Brookfield from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BN. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $799,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,672,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $1,548,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $1,483,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $748,000. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

