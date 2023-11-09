Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.00 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Bumble Stock Performance

Bumble stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,684,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. Bumble has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $27.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BMBL. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Bumble in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Loop Capital upgraded Bumble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bumble from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Bumble by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 50.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 8.2% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Further Reading

