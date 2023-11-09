Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

Capital One Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years. Capital One Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 18.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Capital One Financial to earn $13.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $105.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.25 and its 200-day moving average is $102.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.36.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $392,524.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,227,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,564 shares of company stock valued at $1,623,325 in the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

