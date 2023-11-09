Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.37), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 8.44%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share.

Capri Price Performance

CPRI stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.19. 2,064,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,658,885. Capri has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $69.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CPRI. BMO Capital Markets cut Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Capri from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at $481,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,096,000 after acquiring an additional 246,570 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Capri by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 29,468 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the second quarter valued at about $837,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Capri by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

