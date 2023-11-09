Celanese (NYSE:CE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Celanese updated its Q4 guidance to $2.10-2.50 EPS.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE stock opened at $117.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.98. Celanese has a 52 week low of $91.37 and a 52 week high of $131.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 338.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

