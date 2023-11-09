Cheelee Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $190.63 Million (CHEEL)

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 9th. In the last week, Cheelee has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One Cheelee token can currently be bought for $9.85 or 0.00026796 BTC on popular exchanges. Cheelee has a market capitalization of $190.63 million and $5.15 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Cheelee

Cheelee launched on July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. The official website for Cheelee is cheelee.io. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/. The official message board for Cheelee is medium.com/cheelee-cheel.

Buying and Selling Cheelee

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 53,837,824.03948313 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 9.65632471 USD and is up 1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $5,095,013.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

