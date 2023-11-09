Chemed Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:CHE)

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.

Chemed has raised its dividend by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Chemed has a payout ratio of 7.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Chemed to earn $22.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $582.49 on Thursday. Chemed has a fifty-two week low of $481.99 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $523.33 and a 200 day moving average of $531.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $564.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.42 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chemed will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chemed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total transaction of $2,803,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,338,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total transaction of $3,503,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,240,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total value of $2,803,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,338,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,217 shares of company stock worth $7,017,045 in the last three months. 4.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemed

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Chemed in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 2,283.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 32.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Chemed by 295.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

