China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.70

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.70 and traded as low as C$5.22. China Gold International Resources shares last traded at C$5.22, with a volume of 2,300 shares trading hands.

China Gold International Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter. China Gold International Resources had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of C$98.08 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. will post 6.2699998 earnings per share for the current year.

China Gold International Resources Company Profile

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine located in Inner Mongolia; and holds interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Tibet.

