CIBC Cuts Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Price Target to $10.00

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at CIBC from $11.50 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $9.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.02.

Shares of NYSE TCN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.10. 612,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,422. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $124.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.09 million. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 5.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Tricon Residential in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,610,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,487,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320,361 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,242,000 after purchasing an additional 254,011 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,195,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,179,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

