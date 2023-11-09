CIBC Cuts Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Price Target to $10.00

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2023

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCNGet Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at CIBC from $11.50 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $9.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.02.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TCN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.10. 612,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,422. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCNGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $124.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.09 million. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 5.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tricon Residential

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Tricon Residential in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,610,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,487,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320,361 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,242,000 after purchasing an additional 254,011 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,195,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,179,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

About Tricon Residential

(Get Free Report)

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.