Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $647.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.41 million. Clarivate had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Clarivate updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.77-$0.83 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.77-0.83 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. Clarivate has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $11.99.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLVT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Clarivate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.22.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Clarivate by 0.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 215,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Clarivate by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

