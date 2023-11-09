Clearstead Trust LLC Acquires 79 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,598 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on LOW. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.04.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:LOW traded down $3.16 on Thursday, reaching $191.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,828,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,739. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.59. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $237.21. The firm has a market cap of $110.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.31%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

