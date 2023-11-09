Clearstead Trust LLC Boosts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in ServiceNow by 17.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in ServiceNow by 728.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.77.

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total transaction of $2,664,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,307 shares in the company, valued at $24,457,874.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.77, for a total transaction of $347,535.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,734 shares in the company, valued at $955,035.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total transaction of $2,664,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,457,874.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,191 shares of company stock worth $8,678,834. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $622.84. The company had a trading volume of 700,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,398. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $353.62 and a 1 year high of $632.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $571.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $548.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $127.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

