Clearstead Trust LLC Has $1.55 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Clearstead Trust LLC lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,979 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,509 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.11. 8,957,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,973,717. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.92 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $211.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.06.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

