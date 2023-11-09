Clearstead Trust LLC Increases Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $99,730,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in CarMax by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,400,000 after acquiring an additional 805,438 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth about $47,033,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth about $46,667,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in CarMax by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 769,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,447,000 after acquiring an additional 418,078 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

CarMax Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:KMX traded down $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $62.95. 690,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,864. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.74 and a 200-day moving average of $76.20.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. CarMax had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

