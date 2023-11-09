Clearstead Trust LLC Invests $168,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 16,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.18. 3,896,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,404,741. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.19.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

