Clearstead Trust LLC Lowers Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Clearstead Trust LLC cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the second quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 8,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.2% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 53,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,601,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.2% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.8% in the second quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.9% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.06. 3,431,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,109,282. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.23 and a 200 day moving average of $166.64.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

