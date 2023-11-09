Clearstead Trust LLC Sells 377 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Clearstead Trust LLC reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 97,842 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,647,000 after acquiring an additional 62,972 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 10,269 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,702 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 6,692 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.85.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $120.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,333,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,031,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $139.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.42 and its 200-day moving average is $114.20.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 49.84%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,963 shares of company stock worth $4,166,358 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

