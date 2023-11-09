Clearstead Trust LLC Takes $369,000 Position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,323,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,655,000 after purchasing an additional 22,185 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,260,000. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 769,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 762,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,357,000 after acquiring an additional 18,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 559,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after acquiring an additional 127,723 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.35. 105,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,736. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.31.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.