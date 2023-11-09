Cohort (LON:CHRT) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $487.62

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 487.62 ($6.02) and traded as low as GBX 474 ($5.85). Cohort shares last traded at GBX 485 ($5.99), with a volume of 16,276 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohort in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 494.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 487.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of £200.40 million, a P/E ratio of 1,696.31 and a beta of 0.49.

In other Cohort news, insider Simon Walther bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 510 ($6.30) per share, for a total transaction of £5,100 ($6,295.52). Company insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense, security, and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia Pacific and Africa. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

