Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

NASDAQ:CNSL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.20. 528,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,169. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74. Consolidated Communications has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $489.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $275.16 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 38.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 826.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

