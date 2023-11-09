Contango Ore (CTGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th.
Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.34).
Contango Ore Stock Down 3.1 %
Contango Ore stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.59. 10,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,010. The firm has a market cap of $174.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.47. Contango Ore has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $33.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Contango Ore
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Contango Ore in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.
Contango Ore Company Profile
Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company, through its subsidiaries, leases approximately 675,000 acres from the Tetlin Tribal Council and holds approximately 13,000 State of Alaska mining claims for exploration and development; leases mineral rights approximately 8,600 acres of State of Alaska and patented mining claims for exploration from Alaska Hard Rock, Inc; and owns 100% interest in the mineral rights to approximately 154,000 acres of State of Alaska mining claims for exploration located north and northwest of the Manh Choh Project.
