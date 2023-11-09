CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) CEO Sells $589,030.00 in Stock

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $589,030.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,329,097.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CRA International Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CRAI traded up $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $89.88. The stock had a trading volume of 46,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,064. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.91 and a 200 day moving average of $101.37. The stock has a market cap of $629.34 million, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. CRA International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.29 and a 12-month high of $128.10.

CRA International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This is a positive change from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRAI. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of CRA International in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CRA International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRA International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 244.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

