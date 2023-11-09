Critical Comparison: Potash America (OTCMKTS:PTAM) & Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

Potash America (OTCMKTS:PTAM – Get Free Report) and Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Potash America and Huron Consulting Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Potash America 0 0 0 0 N/A Huron Consulting Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Huron Consulting Group has a consensus price target of $124.33, indicating a potential upside of 18.95%. Given Huron Consulting Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Huron Consulting Group is more favorable than Potash America.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

2.9% of Potash America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Huron Consulting Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Potash America shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Huron Consulting Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Potash America and Huron Consulting Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Potash America N/A N/A N/A ($0.03) -0.03 Huron Consulting Group $1.16 billion 1.69 $75.55 million $3.66 28.56

Huron Consulting Group has higher revenue and earnings than Potash America. Potash America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huron Consulting Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Potash America and Huron Consulting Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Potash America N/A N/A N/A Huron Consulting Group 5.60% 17.16% 7.54%

Summary

Huron Consulting Group beats Potash America on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Potash America

Potash America, Inc., an exploration stage company, focuses on the development of fertilizer and agri-business assets in Canada. It intends to acquire and develop potash, montmorillonite, bentonite, and gypsum assets into agri-products. The company was formerly known as Adtomize Inc. and changed its name to Potash America, Inc. in March 2011. Potash America, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc., a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers. The Education segment provides research enterprise, and student and alumni lifecycle; digital solutions, spanning technology, and analytic-related services; Huron Research Suite, a software suite designed to facilitate and enhance research administration service delivery and compliance; and organizational transformation services to public and private colleges and universities, research institutes, and other education-related organizations. The Commercial segment delivers digital services and software products, and financial advisory services to financial, energy and utilities, professional and business services, life science, consumer products, and industrials and manufacturing industries, as well as public sector and nonprofit organizations. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

