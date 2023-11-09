Cronos (CRO) Trading 26.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 9th. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and approximately $24.12 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 26.4% against the dollar. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0826 or 0.00000226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00035104 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00024186 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00011039 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003869 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002872 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

