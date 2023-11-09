Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $56.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.24 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Cryoport Price Performance

CYRX stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,819. The stock has a market cap of $548.43 million, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 14.54, a quick ratio of 13.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Cryoport has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.97.

Insider Transactions at Cryoport

In other news, insider Jerrell Shelton sold 26,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $383,506.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 632,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,690.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryoport

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Cryoport by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cryoport by 34.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 127,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYRX. Stephens downgraded Cryoport from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cryoport from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Cryoport from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Further Reading

