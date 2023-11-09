D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on November 28th

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

D.R. Horton has raised its dividend by an average of 14.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. D.R. Horton has a dividend payout ratio of 7.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect D.R. Horton to earn $15.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

NYSE:DHI opened at $121.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.51 and its 200-day moving average is $114.47. The company has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.05. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $72.91 and a 52-week high of $132.30.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.35.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,462.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

