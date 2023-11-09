D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS.
D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $121.81 on Thursday. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $72.91 and a one year high of $132.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.51 and a 200-day moving average of $114.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.54.
D.R. Horton Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after acquiring an additional 406,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,558,000 after acquiring an additional 480,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,515,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $635,060,000 after acquiring an additional 45,030 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after acquiring an additional 694,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.
About D.R. Horton
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
