DeepOnion Hits Market Capitalization of $696,876.44 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 9th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $994.88 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 41.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00149476 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00038580 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00025096 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008135 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002800 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

