Doheny Asset Management CA Lowers Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Doheny Asset Management CA decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.0% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $47,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 86.8% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.38.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $166.74. 1,655,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,857,471. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $229.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.