DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Issues Earnings Results

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. DoubleVerify’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DoubleVerify stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,865,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,583. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.57 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.54. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $42.51.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DV shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.13.

In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $301,564.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,908,336.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $307,299.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,547.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $301,564.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,908,336.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,013 shares of company stock worth $2,883,264. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 324.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

