Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Director Sells $127,403,016.42 in Stock

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 13,396,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $127,403,016.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,525,103 shares in the company, valued at $214,213,729.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Down 2.0 %

DNB traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.39. 2,665,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,574,356. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.33, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is presently -333.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DNB shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $12.00 to $10.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 29.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,527,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009,051 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,497,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,232,000 after buying an additional 1,004,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 13.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,107,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,299,000 after buying an additional 2,659,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 16.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,810,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,918,000 after buying an additional 3,201,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 10.2% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,540,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,244,000 after buying an additional 698,272 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

