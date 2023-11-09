Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.06

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.06 and traded as high as C$9.65. Dundee Precious Metals shares last traded at C$9.59, with a volume of 491,775 shares traded.

Dundee Precious Metals Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The stock has a market cap of C$1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.06.

Dundee Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This is a positive change from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.07%.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties; and exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. It owns and operates a gold, copper, and silver mine located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and a custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

