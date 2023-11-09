Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0749 per share on Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVV opened at $9.14 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $10.57.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.
