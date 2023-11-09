Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0749 per share on Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVV opened at $9.14 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $10.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 13.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 12.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 6.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 5.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 101,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

