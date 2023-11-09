Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.88-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.36 billion-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.37 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.07-0.13 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.79. The stock had a trading volume of 180,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,732,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $14.69.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Stories

