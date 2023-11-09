Energi Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.14 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 9th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0587 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $4.14 million and approximately $119,350.62 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Energi has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00036486 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00024946 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00011403 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 70,405,382 coins and its circulating supply is 70,405,104 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.