Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for November 9th (ANGI, ATO, CNSL, FBIO, INSW, LQDT, MCO, NCMI, PNC, RCMT)

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, November 9th:

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

