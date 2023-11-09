Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for November 9th (ANGI, ATO, CNSL, FBIO, INSW, LQDT, MCO, NCMI, PNC, RCMT)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, November 9th:
Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
