Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for November 9th (ANGI, ATO, CNSL, FBIO, INSW, LQDT, MCO, NCMI, PNC, RCMT)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, November 9th:

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

