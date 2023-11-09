Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $411.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.20 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Essential Utilities updated its FY23 guidance to $1.85-1.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.85-$1.90 EPS.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE WTRG opened at $34.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.77. Essential Utilities has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $49.89.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.3071 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WTRG shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Utilities

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 112.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $38,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

