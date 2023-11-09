Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.48-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $114.0-$115.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.28 million.

Shares of EVBG traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $20.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,100. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.78. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $19.37 and a fifty-two week high of $36.41. The company has a market capitalization of $822.54 million, a PE ratio of -14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $110.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVBG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Everbridge from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Everbridge from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Everbridge from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.88.

In other Everbridge news, Director Richard A. Damore acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.39 per share, for a total transaction of $246,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,399.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David Wagner sold 3,160 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $65,032.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,949 shares in the company, valued at $966,210.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Damore purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.39 per share, for a total transaction of $246,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,399.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 12,161 shares of company stock worth $270,543 and sold 5,550 shares worth $119,213. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,018,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,985,000 after purchasing an additional 195,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,232,000 after acquiring an additional 47,714 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 797,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,782,000 after acquiring an additional 304,867 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Everbridge by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 699,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,696,000 after acquiring an additional 24,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC increased its holdings in Everbridge by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 684,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,714,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

