FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Director Douglas Richard Rippel Sells 12,371 Shares

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 12,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $1,353,139.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,049,707 shares in the company, valued at $661,716,951.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Douglas Richard Rippel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 6th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 17,128 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $1,875,344.72.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 10,647 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.24, for a total transaction of $1,163,078.28.

On Monday, October 30th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 48,943 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $5,313,741.51.

On Friday, October 27th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 37,569 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.07, for a total transaction of $4,022,512.83.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 19,882 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $2,034,127.42.

On Monday, October 23rd, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 13,724 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $1,405,474.84.

On Friday, October 20th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 28,800 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $2,949,408.00.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 27,952 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $2,935,239.52.

On Monday, October 16th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 34,499 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total transaction of $3,518,553.01.

On Friday, October 13th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 5,729 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $579,946.67.

FirstCash Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.17. The stock had a trading volume of 148,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,272. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.90 and its 200 day moving average is $97.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.89. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $111.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.77.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $786.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FCFS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in FirstCash by 18.0% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in FirstCash by 25.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in FirstCash by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in FirstCash by 74.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FirstCash by 13.4% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Articles

