Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $28.92. Flanigan’s Enterprises shares last traded at $27.95, with a volume of 1,996 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $53.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.37 million for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 3.15%.

Institutional Trading of Flanigan’s Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 305.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 11.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

