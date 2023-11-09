G999 (G999) Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week

G999 (G999) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 9th. In the last week, G999 has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $7,598.22 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00036731 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00025183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00011515 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000124 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

